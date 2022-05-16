CALIFORNIA CITY — Applications for vacancies on the Planning and Parks and Recreation commissions are open once again, after the City Council agreed to hold off on making appointments, following complaints regarding confusion about when the previous application period closed.
This was the second time the appointments were postponed. The Council, with Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin absent, considered the matter at its April 26 meeting, after the remaining council members could not agree on her selections.
According to city ordinance, the mayor is to appoint the commissioners, “with the advice and consent of the Council.”
The application period for three seats on the Planning Commission and two on the Parks and Recreation Commission opened, in March, with a deadline stated at the time of March 25. The terms for the expiring seats on both commissions ended on April 30.
O’Laughlin and Councilmember Jim Creighton conducted interviews of candidates for appointment.
For the Planning Commission, O’Laughlin chose to reappoint commissioners Jay Dunham and Kim Welling and to appoint David McKinley. For the Parks and Recreation Commission, she chose to reappoint Shauna Royten and appoint Carolinda Fleming.
“I would ask you to support my recommendations,” she said.
O’Laughlin said the application process was kept open past the original date and that she selected McKinley, who had applied after the original deadline.
“We looked at the applications, we interviewed and we determined that these were the best candidates to represent our city,” she said. “These are important positions, both Parks and Planning, and we want to make sure we have candidates who are really committed to spending the time and energy.”
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff questioned the late addition of applications past the original deadline.
“We were told it was closed to new applicants and now I’m hearing it was open the whole time,” he said.
O’Laughlin said the application period was left open after the original deadline when not enough applications were received.
“The fact is, I’m hoping that will be open all the time, so that as different projects come up, we will have an ongoing pool of people,” she said.
Kulikoff said, by announcing the applications were closed previously, it might have prevented some people from applying and that the recommended appointments might not be considering the full pool of applicants.
“It seems not fair to other applicants,” he said, and was especially concerned with the appointment of McKinley coming after the prior meeting.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio agreed that it had appeared the application period was closed.
“I am concerned that our public is all being treated equally,” she said.
O’Laughlin said the openings were posted, as required, but said if the Council wants to reopen, she would agree.
“We have to beg people to apply,” she said. “It’s not like they’re beating down our door. It’s very hard to get people willing to do this.”
The postponement of appointments means those existing members will continue in their positions until a replacement is appointed. O’Laughlin said this was a concern, as Fleming is on the Planning Commission, but applied and was recommended for the Parks and Recreation Commission.
By not appointing her replacement, she will remain on the Planning Commission and may not be seated on the Parks and Recreation Commission.
Under the new posting for applications to both commissions, appointments will be made at the June 28 meeting.
Applications for both commissions are available on the city website, californiacity-ca.gov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.