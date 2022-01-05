CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City City Hall will be closed on Thursday, due to a scheduled power outage for maintenance, city officials said, Tuesday.
Southern California Edison will cut power to City Hall, at 21000 Hacienda Blvd., from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. City Hall will be closed during that time.
Normal hours will resume on Friday, officials said.
The Police and Fire Departments, also located on Hacienda Boulevard, will not be affected by the outage.
Additionally, the city’s Parks and Recreation, Senior Center, OHV and Public Works departments and programs will be open, but may have limited computer access during the power outage.
SCE has seven different scheduled outages for maintenance in California City this month, between Jan. 6 and 18, at different areas of the city’s core.
For information on these and other outages, visit sce.com/outage-center
