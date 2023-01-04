City Hall landscaping

The City Council is looking into renovating the landscaping around City Hall in California City, along with adding a monument-style sign as an upgrade to the small letters in the building’s window, the only indication it is home to the city offices.

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Kulikoff

CALIFORNIA CITY — Mayor Kelly Kulikoff’s request for a discussion regarding renovating the landscaping at City Hall yielded a decision to clean up the exterior, while researching existing plans for such renovation.

Kulikoff placed the item on the agenda for the Dec. 13 City Council meeting, his first in office.

