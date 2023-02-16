CALIFORNIA CITY — In a matter of months, the City Council’s twice-monthly regular meetings will begin an hour earlier, at 5 p.m., following a decision by the Council on Tuesday after debate by the public as to the value of changing a long-standing start time.
One reason for the change to an earlier start time, proposed by Mayor Kelly Kulikoff, is that a number of recent meetings have extended very late into the night, at times prompting the Council to hold items over for the next meeting.
Kulikoff said meetings could also be kept shorter if the Council limited its own comments and discussion.
“It’s only lasting that long because we want to keep talking,” he said.
A number of residents spoke out against the earlier time, stating it would make it more difficult for many people to attend or participate in meetings, as many work until 5 p.m. This could mean fewer members of the community participating and “will not be very helpful for the community,” resident Shawn Bradley said.
“I think changing it is actually going to do a disservice to this community,” he said.
Kulikoff said that many of the routine items could be completed by about 5:30 or 6 p.m., when the public comment and business items would begin.
“I don’t see losing public participation,” he said.
Some residents agreed that the earlier time would be beneficial to prevent late meetings while still getting to the important business before the city.
The earlier start time may cause potential future Council candidates to forego even running for office, as it would be difficult for them to attend with the schedule shifted earlier, resident Duane Vasquez said.
“I think we’re trying to solve the wrong problem,” he said. “The problem is running an efficient meeting.”
Councilmember Ron Smith said the issue was not about the Council members wanting to go home early, but that it was difficult to make well-thought decisions when meetings run to midnight or later.
Because the meeting time is set in the city’s Municipal Code, it requires an ordinance to change it. This process requires the ordinance to be introduced and read at two meetings, then will require a 30-day waiting period before it takes effect. This means the earliest the new time can be in place is mid-April, Stephanie Arechiga of the city attorney’s office said.
The current Municipal Code also states that the Council will meet in closed session between 4 and 6 p.m., when such sessions are necessary, Councilmember Jim Creighton said. This requirement will also have to be changed, he said, which led to discussion over whether it should also be moved back an hour, to 3 p.m.
That change would likely mean that closed session would start too early for those who wish to attend to comment before the Council goes into closed session, Creighton said.
Smith also noted that the 3 p.m. closed session would interfere with a class he teaches. “I don’t see this as a benefit to us,” he said.
The Council agreed to eliminate the designated time for closed session in the rewrite of that portion of the Municipal Code.
The new start time of 5 p.m. was approved on a 3-2 vote, with Creighton and Councilmember Karen Macedonio dissenting.
