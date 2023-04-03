CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday voted 3-1 to censure Councilmember Karen Macedonio after it was revealed she texted former interim city manager Jim Hart following a closed session meeting in which a potential contract with him was discussed.
The censure is a formal reprimand but it carries no fine or suspension or other penalty. Councilmember Jim Creighton cast the sole dissenting vote.
The censure charges stem from a closed session meeting held by the Council on Jan. 24. In the staff report, the charges were that Macedonio texted an interested third party during the closed session, providing information regarding the Council’s opinions. These texts were discovered when the third party — later revealed to be Hart — was no longer employed and turned in his city-issued phone.
Revealing discussions from a closed session meeting is a violation of the Ralph M. Brown Act, the state’s open meetings law, according to the charges in the staff report.
In answering the charges against her, Macedonio provided a printout of the text messages in question, making the point that they were made very early in the morning after the closed session, not during the meeting as charged.
“You are accusing me of texting during a closed session on Jan. 24,” Macedonio said. “There is no evidence that happened because it didn’t.”
Interim city attorney Victor Ponto said the issue was that the text disclosed what was discussed during the closed session meeting.
According to Macedonio’s printout of the texts in question, she wrote to Hart shortly before 1 a.m. on Jan. 25: “I have no words. But I am sending thoughts of support and strength to you. I apologize for the behavior of our officials.”
The closed session topic in question was on the agenda as a discussion item regarding the appointment of a city manager, with Hart listed as the employee involved in the negotiations.
The results of that discussion — a 3-2 vote rejecting the proposed city manager contract with Hart — was also made public immediately following the closed session meeting.
As a retired public employee, Hart was limited to 960 hours of work without jeopardizing his retirement status. To work full-time as city manager, he would have to go through a process to revoke his retirement status.
“We did lead him to check to find out if he could come out of retirement. And then after he found out he could, we said no,” Macedonio said, explaining her initial text.
In a later text from Macedonio to Hart, sent at 7:47 a.m., she wrote about who she thought on the Council had issues with Hart’s requested salary or otherwise had issues with hiring him full-time.
Macedonio contended that the Council members in question — Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith, Michael Kulikoff and Mayor Kelly Kulikoff — had made public their thoughts in open session.
“These are the attitudes of these three people and have been in public all along,” she said.
Hart texted to Macedonio that if the Council had an idea of who they wanted to promote from within to take over the city manager duties when his mandated maximum hours were reached, he wanted to know so he could prepare for an orderly transfer.
Macedonio responded, “I did not tell you this — Inge (Elmes).”
Elmes, the city’s off-highway vehicle manager, subsequently was appointed as acting city manager, starting March 9.
“I have no idea where I got the name Inge from. I do not know if I got it off the street, I don’t know where,” she said. “It was not talked about on the 24th.”
“When he asked me — and I would do it again, so censure me if you want to — he needed to know who it was he was going to work with so he could transfer the authority of the office of city manager to the person that was coming into his spot,” Macedonio said. “So that is my defense. There was no tangible evidence because I never violated closed session.”
Other Council members had difficulty responding to her response to the charges, as they feared they would disclose closed session discussions themselves.
“I have great appreciation for Councilmember Macedonio,” Smith said, but added he felt that her text regarding the appointment of Elmes could be damaging to the acting city manager.
Residents Shawn Bradley and Tami Johnson accused the Council of corruption and attacking Macedonio.
“It looks very much like three of you are trying to chase Councilmember Macedonio out of there,” Johnson said.
Local businessman D.J. Twohig told the Council the matter was a distraction from more important issues the Council should be focused on.
“We’re just trying to hold ourselves accountable,” Mayor Kelly Kulikoff said. “Closed session is meant to stay in closed session for a reason.”
