Karen Macedonio

MACEDONIO

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday voted 3-1 to censure Councilmember Karen Macedonio after it was revealed she texted former interim city manager Jim Hart following a closed session meeting in which a potential contract with him was discussed.

The censure is a formal reprimand but it carries no fine or suspension or other penalty. Councilmember Jim Creighton cast the sole dissenting vote.

