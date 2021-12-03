CALIFORNIA CITY — The holiday merry-making begins tonight in California City, with the festivities lasting through the weekend.
First up is the traditional Christmas Tree Lighting at City Hall, 21000 Hacienda Blvd., when the tall pine tree in front will be alight in holiday splendor.
The program begins at 5 p.m. and will include city officials and caroling.
Following the program, the merriment will move to Central Park and the Holiday Village, at 10350 Heather Ave.
With a theme of “An Old Fashioned Christmas,” this family-friendly Cal City tradition will feature a multitude of vendors selling a variety of handmade and other goods suitable for gift-giving, as well as food trucks and vendors.
Goods include handmade jewelry, photography and other gift items.
“There’s just a nice variety of different products that are available,” Recreation Coordinator Theresa Oaks said.
There will be bounce houses and slides, as well as crafts and games for children, and “Santa will be making an appearance” on Friday and Saturday, Oaks said.
Admission to the event is free, although there is a minimal charge for the children’s activities, and the food and goods for sale.
Holiday Village will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday; 1 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday; and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday.
