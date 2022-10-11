Cal City candidates forum

Candidates for mayor and City Council in California City gathered for a forum, Friday. They are Michael Kulikoff (from left), Kelly Kulikoff, Ron Smith, Marcus Fair, Mark Goodell, Jeanie O’Laughlin, Shawn Bradley, Don Parris, Joe Barragan and Kim Welling.

 Screenshot

CALIFORNIA CITY — All 10 candidates in the Nov. 8 municipal election — seven candidates for City Council and three for mayor — came together, Friday, for a candidate’s forum, outlining their positions and plans for a roomful of voters.

The forum was hosted by local civic organization I Love Cal City, which also streamed the event over social media for those who could not attend in person.

