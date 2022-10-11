CALIFORNIA CITY — All 10 candidates in the Nov. 8 municipal election — seven candidates for City Council and three for mayor — came together, Friday, for a candidate’s forum, outlining their positions and plans for a roomful of voters.
The forum was hosted by local civic organization I Love Cal City, which also streamed the event over social media for those who could not attend in person.
The seven Council candidates are competing for two open seats, those currently held by Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff and Nick Lessenevitch.
The lone incumbent in the race, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, is vying for a second two-year term. O’Laughlin previously served as the city’s finance director, from mid-2016 until her resignation at the end of 2017, then worked with some of the commercial marijuana firms seeking to locate in Cal City.
“We’ve done a lot but have a ways to go yet,” she said. “There are things I’d still like to get done.”
O’Laughlin touted as achievements the completion of delayed audits, which will allow the city to access federal funds and have a better foundation for budgeting, and working with Southern California Edison to bring additional electrical capacity to the city.
Running against her is current Council member Kelly Kulikoff, who was elected to a two-year term, in 2020. Kulikoff, a real estate broker, has been pushing the Council to take action on numerous items during his tenure.
“We have a track record of giving up at a certain point,” he said. “We’re lagging on our promises. We’re not following through.”
Also in the running against O’Laughlin is Joe Barragan, a former city building official and public works director who sued the city following his termination, in September 2021.
A contractor for more than 25 years, “I have the experience, the knowledge, the expertise to grow the city,” he said. “I’m super business-friendly.”
Barragan stressed he is willing to try new ideas and is “not afraid to make mistakes” if it means finding something that works.
The format did not allow candidates to be expansive in their platforms and plans, but several themes emerged, some prompted by audience questions.
Community engagement and building consensus was a theme for many of the candidates.
Council candidate Shawn Bradley committed to holding regular town hall meetings to encourage residents’ participation.
“We do a lot of talking, but no action,” he said of the current Council.
Two pastors are running for office: Ron Smith, who previously served on the Council from July 2019 to December 2020, and Mark Goodell, a newcomer to the city.
“Our town is not perfect, but this is our town,” Smith said, stating he wanted to address the city’s image, along with its identity and infrastructure.
Goodell, who moved to Cal City, last year, also pledged to hold town halls as part of a program of open and honest conversations about the city, and as a means of accountability.
“I’ve heard a lot of talk, but I haven’t seen a lot yet done,” he said. “I want to be a partner.”
Council candidate Don Parris previously served as a Council member, from 2016 to 2020. He emphasized that, no matter an individual Council member’s plans, it takes at least three votes to do anything.
The city needs to better engage with the public, starting with staffing City Hall to help residents in person.
Council candidate and Planning Commissioner Kim Welling said her experience on the Commission prepares her for the Council.
“It’s not as easy as it looks,” she said.
Like Parris, she acknowledged the need to work with the rest of the Council to get anything done, and that it requires being civil with each other.
Council candidate Marcus Fair said the government’s role is not to lead, but to listen and build consensus.
He said he understood the need to be flexible and open to new ideas.
“Being able to see things in a different framework is going to be essential,” Fair said.
Fair returned several times to the idea that government is not the answer to the city’s issues, from improving its image to providing senior housing.
“Why should it fall to the government to solve the problem?” he said.
Improving the city’s image was a related topic for many, from maintenance of city properties to its reputation through social media.
O’Laughlin said she had developers tell her they declined to pursue projects in Cal City based on the number of negative posts on social media.
Goddell said he has also noted the negativity online.
“It comes out more in this city than anywhere else,” he said, adding it will take the entire city working together to make improvements.
The city’s website, often the first contact people have with the city, also is not very usable and in need of an update, he said.
Several candidates spoke about supporting development in the city and clearing away obstacles that slow or prevent such activity.
Council candidate Michael Kulikoff, a real estate developer, spoke of the difficulties developers face in getting projects through the city processes.
“I believe city government has failed us,” he said, by preventing more development from occurring and not being investor-friendly.
Kulikoff, brother to mayoral candidate Kelly, has not held office before. He has a federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute oxycodone and hydromorphone, in March 2016, after he admitted to distributing between 500 and 1,750 30 mg pills of oxycodone to an undercover informant in Boise, Idaho, according to the US Department of Justice.
Kelly Kulikoff also spoke to the need to help guide developers through the city’s processes, with a development director.
The city has been advertising for several months for a planning and community development director, without success.
Barragan said that increased housing development is needed to attract commercial development and tax revenue.
“We’re never going to get the revenue we need … if we don’t increase the rooftops,” he said.
