BAKERSFIELD — The adoptive parents of two young boys who went missing in California City, 14 months ago, have been indicted on charges of murdering the brothers and are in custody at the Kern County Jail.
Orrin and Orson West, ages four and three at the time, were reported missing on Dec. 21, 2020, by their adoptive parents, Trezell and Jacquelin West, to the California City Police Department. A massive search effort was launched, eventually to include the FBI, California Highway Patrol, Kern County Search and Rescue and scores of volunteers who combed the neighborhood and surrounding area.
The investigation soon moved to Bakersfield, where the family had lived previously.
“This morning, I am saddened to announce that the investigation has revealed that Orrin and Orson West are deceased,” Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said during a press conference, Wednesday.
The investigation also found that the boys died three months before their adoptive parents reported them missing, she said.
Trezell and Jacquelin West were arrested, at around 7 p.m., Tuesday night, in western Kern County, following an indictment by the Kern County Grand Jury, Zimmer said.
They are scheduled to be arraigned in a Bakersfield courtroom, today.
The indictment lists five charges each for Trezell and Jacquelin West: two charges of second-degree murder (one for each boy); charges of felony child abuse and child abuse, for Orrin and Orson, respectively; and one charge of falsely reporting an emergency.
The murder charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years to life for each defendant, if convicted.
The boys’ bodies have not been found, but that “does not preclude a murder prosecution,” Zimmer said.
“While the defendants in this case, Trezell and Jacquelin West, are presumed innocent, the securing of a Grand Jury indictment is a major step in ensuring that there will be justice for Orrin and Orson,” she said. “It is a horrific tragedy that these precious little boys had to lose their lives.”
Zimmer could not discuss any of the particulars of the case, stating evidence that led to the indictment would not be revealed until the trial.
“I’m not permitted to go over the facts of the case,” she said.
The evidence, including testimony from more than 50 witnesses, presented to the Grand Jury was found sufficient to issue the indictment and hold the Wests responsible for the murders, she said.
Zimmer, members of her investigation division and the chiefs of the Bakersfield and California City police departments thanked the efforts of the many agencies and the community in pursuing the investigation of the boys’ disappearance.
“This is a tragedy, an absolute tragedy, that was reported in my city, that two small boys could be killed by their parents,” California City Police Chief Jon Walker said.
He spoke of the efforts of his department and others, along with those of the community.
“The citizens, the citizens of Cal City came out in numbers to look for these kids, and it began to grow into outlying communities, and eventually across the nation, we were getting people who were interested and wanted to know where these kids were as well as us,” Walker said.
“This is not the outcome that we and so many had hoped and prayed for over the last year. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the families of Orrin and Orson, who, with this news today, their worst fears have been realized,” Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry said. “We now realize that the search for the boys began after the real tragedy had occurred.”
“This is not a resolution in this case and there will not be a resolution completely in this case until these boys are brought home,” he said.
