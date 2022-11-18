CALIFORNIA CITY — Proposals for adding dividers to the two-lane California City Boulevard or widening it to four lanes are not feasible, interim city manager Jim Hart told the City Council at its Nov. 8 meeting.
Instead, the city will consider overtime pay for additional police patrols to catch speeders, as well as a traffic study for additional stop signs at the eastern end, where the road begins to enter the city’s business district.
Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff suggested the dividers, such as those seen on stretches of US Route 395, as a means of reducing speeds and passing attempts, and therefore collisions, on the road that provides the main entry to the city from Highway 14 to the west.
The city engineering firm determined the space that would be necessary to add the flexible delineator posts, as suggested, would make the existing lanes too narrow to meet standards, Hart said.
In addition, the city’s public safety personnel said the dividers would impede their efforts, making it difficult to navigate and hard for drivers to pull over to allow public safety vehicles through.
Widening the road presents its own problems, in addition to the sheer cost of the project. A number of the parcels along that stretch of California City Boulevard extend to the road itself, without a right-of-way, and would require eminent domain proceedings to obtain the land on which to widen the road, Hart said.
Additionally, a high-pressure gas line runs along the south side of the road, near the edge of California City Boulevard, and would have to be moved prior to any widening work, he said.
In light of these issues, a short-term solution would be a way to slow traffic. Hart said a traffic study could be done regarding adding four-way stop signs at the intersections with Mitchell, Yerba and Isabella boulevards.
“To me, the stop signs are good, but that’s not where we have the speed,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
She suggested investigating whether strategically placed rumble strips could be used to caution drivers of their speed.
Targeted enforcement actions, in conjunction with the California Highway Patrol, could also be used to stop speeders, but would likely require additional costs in overtime pay.
The California City Police Department has made targeting speeders a priority, since Police Chief Jesse Hightower issued a directive, on Sept. 28. Between Sept. 28 and Nov. 8, officers made 266 traffic stops citywide, with 105 of those on California City Boulevard, between Neuralia Road and Highway 14, he said.
Those traffic stops yielded 106 citations citywide and 46 on that stretch of California City Boulevard, he said.
During that time, there were four traffic collisions with injuries citywide, half of those in the section of California City Boulevard; and three collisions without injuries citywide, none on that road.
Overall incidents the Police Department responded to during that time, excluding the traffic collisions, totaled 2,147 calls, he said.
“In addition to handling calls for service, the guys are actually out there doing the best they can with what we have,” Hightower said.
He said the CHP is willing to help, but they are also short-staffed.
“Long-term, I’d like to have somebody out there all the time,” Hightower said, as a visible presence does make a difference.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio requested figures on overtime costs to provide targeted enforcement to use in formulating the city’s budget.
