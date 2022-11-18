California City Boulevard

Dividers, like these on sections of US Route 395, are not feasible on California City Boulevard as a means of slowing traffic and preventing collisions, as the road is too narrow to accommodate them and there are several obstacles to widening the road. Instead, additional stop signs closer to town are being studied, along with stepped-out speed enforcement.

 Photo courtesy of Kelly Kulikoff

CALIFORNIA CITY — Proposals for adding dividers to the two-lane California City Boulevard or widening it to four lanes are not feasible, interim city manager Jim Hart told the City Council at its Nov. 8 meeting.

Instead, the city will consider overtime pay for additional police patrols to catch speeders, as well as a traffic study for additional stop signs at the eastern end, where the road begins to enter the city’s business district.

