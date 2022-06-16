CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, pushed for increased formal reporting and enforcement of rules regarding the distinct and unpleasant odors emanating from the city’s several cannabis operations.
The odor has been a source of complaints for months, by residents and Council members.
“I want cannabis ordinance compliance,” said Councilmember Karen Macedonio, who requested the discussion on the problem.
“Our citizens were promised that there would be no odor,” she said.
The city’s cannabis ordinance, which governs how the industry functions within the city, requires “odor control devices and techniques” on all cannabis businesses “to ensure that odors from cannabis are not detectable off-site.”
The ordinance places the responsibility for enforcement with Code Enforcement, the Police and Fire departments, Building and Finance departments.
Violation of these provisions may be prosecuted as a misdemeanor and carry fines of up to $1,000 and up to a year in jail, with each day considered a separate offense, according to the ordinance.
“The process for all this … is already in place,” City Manager Doug Dunford said.
Complaints need to be reported to the city’s Code Enforcement in order to initiate an investigation and, hopefully, rectify the problem, he said, and efforts may be made to facilitate reporting by residents.
“I was happy to know we already have this on the books, that helps us,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said. “That will go a long way, if Code Enforcement will start to implement it.”
Fire Chief Jeremy Kosick, who supervises the city’s two Code Enforcement officers, said they have received no official complaints regarding cannabis odor.
“Really? So they just call the Council,” O’Laughlin said.
“I can’t tell you how many calls I get about odor,” she said. She tells them to call Code Enforcement, she added.
Kosick said the Code Enforcement officers respond as quickly as possible to complaints received during regular business hours and first thing the following day for after-hours complaints, as they know the problem can be transitory.
Complaint forms are available under the Fire Department category on the city’s website, or they may be emailed to CE@calcityfire.us. Residents may also call Code Enforcement at 760-373-4841, option 4.
Dunford said they would look into options for reporting complaints on the home page of the city’s website, not only for cannabis odor, but also for other items such as graffiti.
Additionally, the Council requested an item in the near future regarding the temporary greenhouses that were allowed for cannabis cultivation as a means of allowing businesses to get started at locations before sufficient electrical power was available. These greenhouses can not be as odor-proofed as permanent structures.
O’Laughlin said she wants to discuss a sunset clause for these permits, as they have exceeded their necessity.
Kosick agreed about following up on the temporary greenhouses, as “there’s a lot of code concerns with these.”
