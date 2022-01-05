CALIFORNIA CITY — Going against the staff recommendation, the city council chose the contractor with a more expensive bid for the engineering and planning for an RV dump station in the city’s off-highway vehicle area.
The Council decided, at its Dec. 28 meeting, not to go with BHT Engineering, even though the firm’s proposal was slightly lower than the other bid, at least in part because BHT also serves as the city’s contracted city engineer. As such, it is responsible for reviewing and signing off on plans.
The contract was awarded on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Jim Creighton dissenting.
The bids received for the engineering drawings and environmental studies were $91,163 from BHT Engineering and $92,725 from AESI Engineering.
The proposed dump station will be located on the north side of Twenty Mule Team Parkway, between 130th and 135th streets. It is funded through a state grant.
The OHV program sought bids for the project in August from four firms, but only BHT and AESI responded, according to the staff report. Bidding the project is required under the grant rules.
The project would have been completed by BHT, as the city’s engineer, if the grant did not require bidding, City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen said.
“It just would’ve been a task order for them to design and do the environmental for the city’s own project,” he said.
Brian Glidden of AESI said the staff recommendation appeared to be based solely on price and not a technical review of the proposals. He noted the different scope of the two proposals and that a technical review would typically be performed by the city engineer, which in this case is one of the bidders.
“I found several significant concerns with BHT’s scope and lack of city review processes typically implemented by neighboring cities,” he said. “The city engineer should be an independent party serving to protect the city and not a one-stop shop for all things engineering.”
Because the contract is a Professional Services Contract, it does not require the council to base its decision on the lowest responsible bid, Bettenhausen said.
Given that the bid prices are very similar, Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff said he felt AESI brings more to the table.
“I appreciate BHT’s professional services, but I don’t think that they’re the correct company for this project,” he said.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said she liked the appearance of using someone outside the city’s own engineer to have oversight.
