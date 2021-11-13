CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council, on Tuesday, reluctantly but unanimously agreed to extend the contract for a consultant that is aiding in preparing the fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, which is now more than four months late.
On Sept. 8, the Council approved a maximum $20,000 contract with financial consultants Raftelis to assist the short-staffed finance department with budget preparations for the fiscal year which began on July 1.
Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose said the work in preparing the budget is more extensive than originally thought, given that the city’s books have not been audited in more than two years and determining the current financial state requires additional effort.
Without the additional funding, Raftelis would have to immediately stop the work they are doing for the city, she said.
Ambrose told the Council the $7,000 additional spending for the contract was approved by the Council during its Oct. 26 meeting, when it also approved a continuing resolution for spending without a budget in place.
The contract extension on the consent agenda, on Tuesday, was the formal amendment to the contract, not the already approved spending.
Some council members and Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said they did not recall authorizing the spending at the previous meeting.
“Somehow I missed that,” O’Laughlin said, reminding Ambrose that when the Council approved the original contract, she questioned whether the $20,000 would be enough and was assured it was.
“I am sick and tired of companies doing this to us,” she said. “I am not OK with this.”
No one expected this much work would be necessary to prepare the budget, Ambrose said.
“There was much complexity to putting the budget together because we have not had our finances done for a couple of years, and with the Council’s desire to see multiple years’ worth of activity, and be able to try to really get some clarifications on the fund, they’ve really put in the work to do that,” she said.
Raftelis has not billed for all the services they have performed, she said.
“I wouldn’t be able to have the budget presentation that we’re going to have for you if it weren’t for the work that they’re doing,” Ambrose said.
“They knew going in where we were. They knew the audits hadn’t been done,” O’Laughlin said. “I just feel like we have continuously been underbid.”
“At this point in time, I just feel almost betrayed by this. It just infuriates me that this happens,” she said.
Councilmember Karen Macedonio said she did not question the firm’s work, but rather the communication with city staff and the Council, as she did not recall the contract extension being part of the Oct. 26 action.
“I want to know that this $27,000 (for the total contract) is the end of it,” she said.
“I think it’s going to be dependent on the Council and what you need from us to get the budget adopted,” Ambrose said. “We’ve presented a full budget to the Council .… We’re at the point of needing direction from the Council to adopt the budget or not, and if there’s any final changes we need to make in order to adopt the budget.”
“If there are a lot of revisions or recalculations that the Council needs us to make before we adopt the budget, that would potentially require additional resources,” she said.
The additional $7,000 for the contract will be included in the forthcoming fiscal year 2021-2022 budget, Ambrose said.
