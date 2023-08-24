CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday approved a new Memorandum of Understanding with the California City Professional Firefighters Association, retroactive to January 2022 and effective to July 2025.

The agreement was approved on a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Karen Macedonio absent.

