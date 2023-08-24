CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council on Tuesday approved a new Memorandum of Understanding with the California City Professional Firefighters Association, retroactive to January 2022 and effective to July 2025.
The agreement was approved on a 4-0 vote, with Councilmember Karen Macedonio absent.
“It’s certainly a fair ask,” Mayor Pro Tem Ron Smith said.
Similar to the agreement with the California City Police Officer Association approved last month, the firefighters will receive a 5% salary increase retroactive to Jan. 1, 2022. In addition, firefighters will receive a 5% cost of living increase retroactive to January 1 and a 5% cost of living increase on January 1, 2024.
The new agreement also includes an additional category for longevity pay, extending the 2% increase to 30 years of service for shift employees.
Health benefits remain the same as in the previous agreement.
Much of the Memorandum of Understanding carries forward the same provisions as the prior agreement.
Former mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, speaking as a resident, questioned the viability of the agreement without a financial analysis of how much it will cost the city over the term of the agreement.
“Do you know what that’s going to cost us? We have no new revenue coming in and yet you have a lot of new expenses,” she said. “I just would ask that you do your due diligence and ask (the finance department) to give you some numbers to go with this.”
She also questioned how California City Fire Department salaries compare to other departments in the region, without a comparison study.
City Manager Inge Elmes offered to have the finance manager provide a closer estimation of the financial impact of the agreement for the council.
Elmes also noted that these negotiations have been ongoing for quite some time.
According to the staff report, association members voted to approve the agreement in May.
