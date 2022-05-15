CALIFORNIA CITY — The city will once again host a July Fourth fireworks spectacular, after the City Council approved the contract with a pyrotechnics firm to put on the aerial performance.
The Council approved the $22,000 contract with PyroSpectaculars, on Tuesday, for a 15- to 20-minute show.
The July Fourth celebration, held in Central Park, is a long-standing tradition for the community, Parks and Recreation Supervisor Theresa Oaks said.
A day-long celebration is planned for the Fourth, in addition to the fireworks show, Oaks said.
“We need this for our community. It’s definitely a community-builder,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said.
O’Laughlin also said she hopes the city will host a parade as part of its July Fourth festivities, building on the success of the recent return of the Tortoise Days event.
Planning Commission Chair Carolinda Fleming expressed her support for the contract as part of the city’s celebration. She noted that performers who could not perform at Tortoise Days have already lined up for the July event, along with vendors who wish to return.
“I think this is an excellent idea, an excellent tradition to continue,” she said. “It builds community.”
Councilmember Karen Macedonio agreed that community events are needed, especially following two years of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve all been kind of withdrawn,” she said, and suggested expanding the celebration to the weekend, as July Fourth is on a Monday, this year.
The city sought bids for the program from three fireworks companies. Of the three, only PyroSpectaculars was available, this year.
The city has used the firm for shows in the past, and it has been accommodating for the price it charges, according to the staff report.
The funds for the fireworks are budgeted, Oaks said.
The city is also accepting donations to help defray the cost, as it has in previous years.
