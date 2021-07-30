CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council made official the hiring of former City of Palmdale executive Anne Ambrose as interim city manager on Tuesday by approving a six-month contract.
Ambrose was appointed as interim city manager during an emergency special meeting on July 22, after City Manager Anna Linn voluntarily resigned that same day in what both parties are calling an “amicable resolution.”
The contract was approved on a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff dissenting. Kulikoff also cast the lone dissenting vote to hire Ambrose five days earlier.
He said he was concerned about the hiring process, and asked that the Council publicly reveal the steps taken in coming to their decision.
“This seems like a public discussion,” he said.
Because the personnel process is carried out in closed session, City Attorney Baron Bettenhausen advised against making public those discussions.
Bettenhausen also said he advised the Council at that time, given Linn’s resignation, it was necessary to appoint someone to the interim position to ensure there was a city manager in place and gave Council members the opportunity to offer any candidates for the position.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin, however, did state they considered two candidates for the position, although she did not name the other candidate.
During the July 22 emergency special meeting, members of the public also voiced concerns regarding the speed in which the hiring was made, coming on the same day as Linn’s resignation.
Ambrose’s contract includes an optional six-month extension, with a salary set at $10,000 per month. There is no severance package.
The contract stipulates that Ambrose will not receive employee benefits outside of $150 per pay period for use of her own car for city business, and the standard sick days and paid holidays.
Until April, Ambrose was Palmdale’s Director of Administrative Services, the latest of several positions she held in her 24 years with that city’s government.
“I fully believe that service at the local government level is the best job that you can have,” Ambrose said in introducing herself to the community following the contract vote. “This is the place where government impacts the community more than anywhere else, many than any other level.”
Ambrose said she had received “a wonderful, warm welcome” from the staff, and was beginning to learn about the inner workings and issues of the city.
Already she had listed the Finance Department as a high priority to address, to make sure the Council and the public are getting accurate information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.