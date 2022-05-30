CALIFORNIA CITY — Looking for assistance with various clean-up efforts across California City, the City Council, on Wednesday, unanimously agreed to contract with the Kern County Sheriff’s Office work release program.
City Manager Doug Dunford said the Sheriff’s Office contacted the city about the work release program, which recently restarted after being on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He was unaware, until Wednesday, that the program is already being used to provide help to the city’s Animal Control division.
The program will provide personnel — people who have been sentenced to perform community service — to the Public Works Department, and possibly the Police Department, Dunford said.
He said his hopes for the program would to be to work alongside the city’s streets crew to clean up trash, weeds and debris alongside roads.
Dunford said he used similar work release programs for weeding and cleaning up trash during his tenure as city manager for the City of Gustine.
“It does seem like it would help us with our cleanup,” Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said. “It’s almost like we can’t get enough people to clean up.”
City streets staff agreed that the work release program could benefit the city in providing additional people to tackle the seemingly endless cleanup duties.
Councilmember Jim Creighton, who reluctantly voted to approve the work release program, questioned the costs to the city, especially in terms of providing necessary supervision.
“The contract is really weighted heavily against the city,” he said, as the city is liable for any injuries and has to have specific insurance, and the specifications for supervisors are extensive.
“It’s heavily against us, unless we have proper supervision,” he said.
The contract itself meets legal scrutiny, Interim City Attorney Victor Ponto said, but he cautioned that the program supervisors will have to read it carefully and follow all provisions.
Resident Al Hutson argued that the program had too much liability for the city and not enough benefit.
“The contract is absolutely one-sided,” he said.
