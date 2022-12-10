CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council took its first look at the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, on Thursday, but postponed any decision on it until January, when a new Council is seated and additional information is provided.
The draft budget presented, for the fiscal year that is already five months old, is the first by outside consultants ClearGov Inc. under a three-year contract awarded, in October.
The budget presented “is obviously our first attempt at a budget with the Council,” and is presented for Council input, Interim City Manager Jim Hart said.
The proposed budget is essentially an extension of the 2021-2022 budget, which the city has been using under a series of extensions since the fiscal year began, on July 1. It continues programs and services at the same levels through the end of the current fiscal year, Hart said.
The proposed budget is balanced, with enough surplus in the General Fund to cover the deficits in the areas where revenues do not cover expenses, including the Police Department, Tierra Del Sol golf course and the airport, Hart said.
For the General Fund, which covers most of the city’s day-to-day expenses, the proposed budget is $5.64 million, $1.13 million less than the 2021-2022 budget, and, with projected revenues of $7.6 million, will leave the city with a nearly $2 million surplus, according to the budget proposal.
Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin disputed that surplus number, in that the deficits the General Fund must cover for other funds amount to about $800,000. This should be reflected in the General Fund expenses, she said.
Several Council members complained about the format, stating the information presented was confusing and missing some of the summaries and explanations they are accustomed to seeing.
Hart said the format presented, Thursday, is not the final form and would normally be accessed online, with clear links to information. Providing print copies to the Council and the public made some of those links confusing, he said.
“I felt like there was a lot missing,” O’Laughlin said.
Among the missing items in the budget presentation is an overview with funding priorities for the coming year.
“I have no idea what kind of priorities are for the year,” she said.
Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch wanted an accounting of the city’s legal services, preferably by case and legal firm, to understand the legal costs.
At this point, the proposed budget indicates there were $800,000 in legal expenses, “but I have a sneaking suspicion that doesn’t give the complete picture,” he said.
Such information will be necessary to approve a budget, he said.
In regards to the revenues to the city from its cannabis industry, the Council wants to see the application fees, licenses and permit fees listed separately, in order to correctly allocate the expenses related to each. This is necessary to meet Prop. 218 requirements to justify that fees charged are not excessive compared to the costs of providing the services.
“We’ve got to have more detail in order to understand what’s happening,” Councilmember Karen Macedonio said.
The ongoing debate on how to allocate cannabis revenues in relation to the city’s special property tax, Measure C, continued, with discussions as to how these revenues support the public safety funds.
The discussion also included recommendations for allocating the city’s remaining funds from the American Rescue Plan Act. These are largely vehicles and equipment for various city departments, including the fire, public works and parks and recreation departments.
The Council decided to hold a town hall meeting, in January, to gather public input on how the nearly $3 million in funding should be used.
