Cal City Logo

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council took its first look at the proposed budget for the 2022-2023 fiscal year, on Thursday, but postponed any decision on it until January, when a new Council is seated and additional information is provided.

The draft budget presented, for the fiscal year that is already five months old, is the first by outside consultants ClearGov Inc. under a three-year contract awarded, in October.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.