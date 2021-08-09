CALIFORNIA CITY — On the third attempt, the City Council adopted a rate for the 2021-2022 tax year for a special parcel tax that supports the Police and Fire departments.
On a 3-2 vote and following another extended discussion, the Council set the tax at $153.30 during a special meeting on Wednesday. Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch and Councilmember Karen Macedonio cast the dissenting votes.
This was the third time the Council debated the tax rate, arriving at different values as newer, more accurate figures were available and debate continued on the original intent and application of the voter-approved tax measure.
California City voters approved the special parcel tax in July 2018, with the revenues directed to support public safety operations. The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel per year, with provisions to reduce the amount each year under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenues from sales, property and marijuana industry taxes.
Prior councils lowered the annual rate beyond what was required under the formula. In 2019-2020, when the reduction under the formula was zero, the Council lowered it to $172.50. In 2020-2021, the Council set the rate at $153.
At a June 22 meeting, the Council voted 3-2 for a rate of $160.60 per parcel for 2021-2022, the rate City Accountant Kenny Cooper had calculated using the formula prescribed in the special tax measure.
At that time, the Council was informed that the deadline to submit the tax rate to Kern County for collection purposes was within a couple days. However, that information was wrong and the actual deadline to submit the rate to the county is Aug. 10, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said in calling for a special meeting on July 27.
At that meeting, the Council considered a new rate of $156.95, based on updated tax receipts.
But questions remained as to the accuracy of the data and specifically which new tax revenues were to be counted in using the formula to calculate the annual rate, so the decision was continued to the Aug. 4 special meeting.
At that meeting, using the final end-of-year figures for tax revenues, staff calculated the tax rate to be $153.30.
The Council’s debate centered on how the tax rate was intended to impact the Police and Fire departments’ budgets, whether they were to be backfilled by the General Fund, and whether the tax should reflect any increases in their budgets over time, or if they were to be frozen at 2018 levels.
“Why do we have this elaborate formula … if the intent was not to backfill?” Macedonio said.
Interim City Manager Anne Ambrose noted that the funding levels for the departments is a policy decision for the budget, and it is up to the Council to decide at that time whether to backfill from the General Fund or stick strictly to special tax revenues.
The departments are already more than $2 million in deficit as of May, Mayor Jeanie O’Laughlin said, so at some point, that money will need to be repaid to the General Fund.
“We need to use the money received this year to start digging them out of debt,” Councilmember Jim Creighton said.
Lessenevitch argued that the special parcel tax needed to be lowered to restore confidence in the city’s property values, in order to encourage development.
“You can’t budget on potential,” Creighton said, referring to the commercial marijuana projects in the planning process that are expected to produce revenues in the future. “We can’t tax anything until there’s plants in the ground.”
Weren't taxes "just temporary" when they were first inflicted on Americans back in the 1920s (appx)....lol lol thats how they get their foot in the door. Don't get me wrong we need taxes for public support...but todays taxes are parasitical...I mean really over 10% for sales tax in A.V. They will only go up...you will never see a reasonable tax rate....unless you grow a set.
