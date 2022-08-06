Cal City parcel tax

The City Council approved a $146 per parcel annual rate for the voter-approved special tax that supports the city’s Police and Fire departments.

 Photo courtesy of California City Fire Department

CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council set the annual rate for the special parcel tax that supports the Police and Fire departments at $146 per parcel for the coming year, the rate recommended by staff based on a formula set forth in the Measure C ballot measure which established the tax.

The Council met in a special meeting, on Wednesday, to set the tax rate before the Aug. 10 deadline to submit it to Kern County to be included on the property tax rolls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.