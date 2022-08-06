CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council set the annual rate for the special parcel tax that supports the Police and Fire departments at $146 per parcel for the coming year, the rate recommended by staff based on a formula set forth in the Measure C ballot measure which established the tax.
The Council met in a special meeting, on Wednesday, to set the tax rate before the Aug. 10 deadline to submit it to Kern County to be included on the property tax rolls.
In following a decades-long practice of relying on a special parcel tax to fund city services, California City voters approved the most recent tax, in July 2018, with the revenue directed to support public safety operations. The tax was set at a maximum of $182.50 per parcel, per year, with provisions to reduce the amount, each year, under a formula that takes into consideration increases in revenue from sales, property and marijuana industry taxes.
Based on that formula, the reduction in the parcel tax rate, for 2022-2023, should be $36.50, setting the annual rate at $146, according to the staff report.
Each year, there has been debate over setting the tax rate, with differing views of how the ballot language is to be applied. This year was no different, requiring the special meeting after legal questions were raised at the Council’s regular meeting, on July 26.
The formula requires reducing the tax rate by 90% of the new tax revenues, when compared to the 2017-2018 baseline. This amount is divided among the city’s parcels to arrive at the per-parcel reduction and the tax rate for the coming year.
Last year, after several attempts, the Council set the rate at $153.30, using the specified formula and finalized revenue figures, in August. The delay was created as the revenue figures were finalized.
Prior councils lowered the annual rate beyond what was required under the formula. In 2019-2020, when the reduction under the formula was zero, the Council lowered it to $172.50. In 2020-2021, the Council set the rate at $153.
Businessman D.J. Twohig, who has frequently spoken against the tax rates, said last year’s rate was set too high and refunds were owed to taxpayers.
He, along with Mayor Pro Tem Nick Lessenevitch, also argued the formula should not be divided among all parcels, but only those that have actually paid the property tax. The city’s high delinquency rate would put that number at 37,386, Twohig said, instead of the 50,450 parcels total used in the staff calculations. Using this figure would lower the per-parcel rate to $131.
Councilmember Jim Creighton read the ordinance that established the special tax, which states it applies to all lots and parcels.
“It doesn’t say anywhere in here that we selectively apply the tax,” he said.
Interim City Attorney Stephanie Arechiga agreed, and said the ordinance stipulates the special tax revenue “to be collected,” which refers to future collections of delinquent taxes, emphasizing that it is applied to all.
Lessenevitch repeatedly claimed the Measure C ballot set a limit of $7 million for revenues from the special parcel tax — a number that has not yet been reached since the tax was first imposed — and therefore a limit on the budget for the Police and Fire departments, which split the special tax revenue evenly.
Arechiga said the $7 million figure included in the ballot measure was a required, non-binding, good-faith estimate of what the tax could raise, and not included in any way in the associated ordinance.
“Calculating anything with a $7 million cap is already an incorrect calculation,” she said.
After nearly 90 minutes of debate on these factors, Councilmember Kelly Kulikoff motioned to approve the tax rate recommended by staff.
“I really can’t see a reason to lower it (beyond $146) at this time, because lowering it would put a burden on police and fire,” he said.
“This is in reality a tax increase on the parcel owners in this community,” Lessenevitch said in casting the lone dissenting vote.
