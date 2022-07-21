BURBANK — A 32-year-old convicted felon was arrested, Wednesday, and a large cache of ghost guns he allegedly manufactured was seized at his Burbank home, authorities said.
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Gun Violence Reduction Task Force obtained information “about a felon in possession of firearms,” on Monday, and later identified the suspect as Eric Petrossian, according to the LAPD.
LAPD and Burbank Police Department units conducted a search warrant at Petrossian’s home in the area of West Verdugo Avenue and North California Street, on Wednesday, where authorities discovered “multiple firearms, firearm parts, firearm manufacturing tools, ammunition, money and narcotics,” authorities said.
“The firearms that were found were unserialized and privately made firearms; ‘Ghost Guns’ as they are commonly known,” the LAPD reported.
Petrossian was arrested on suspicion of manufacturing assault weapons, a felony charge. He was booked into the LAPD Valley Jail Section and is being held on $50,000 bail.
Authorities did not provide information on Petrossian’s prior conviction.
Anyone with further information on the alleged crimes was asked to contact the LAPD at 213-473-0408. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527-3247.
Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org
