MOJAVE — A Mojave landmark for decades, the Mojave Chamber of Commerce’s caboose has moved to its new home.
Once a fixture along Highway 14/Sierra Highway, the caboose that once served as the Chamber office was moved this week from storage to a lot at the corner of K Street and Panamint Street, where it will be the centerpiece of a future display.
“It’s a work in progress,” Chamber President Ted Hodgkinson said of the display. “That caboose is so important because it represents so much of Mojave’s history.”
Mojave was founded in 1876 by the Southern Pacific Railroad. Busy railroad tracks still run through town, alongside Highway 14 in the business district.
In the early 1970s, the Chamber acquired a Southern Pacific caboose, which for decades stood in the parking lot of Reno’s Coffee Shop, where it became something of a landmark for travelers through town.
In 2014, after the restaurant had been sold, the Chamber was told it had to remove the caboose from the parking lot, according to a letter seeking donations to help fund the move.
It has been in storage ever since.
The Golden Queen Mine donated the land on K Street, and the Chamber intended to create a travelers’ stop, featuring the caboose as a tribute to the town’s roots.
However, the cost of creating the park as originally designed has proven to be prohibitive, Hodgkinson said, and they are looking at other options for the space.
The Mojave Transportation Museum joined in the effort last fall, with a fundraising drive to raise the estimated $16,500 to move and mount the caboose. According to the Chamber website, at least $6,000 was raised toward the effort.
The move occurred this week thanks to the generosity of volunteers who did not seek any credit for the job.
“It was done the old-fashioned way, by anonymous volunteers,” Hodgkinson said.
The abundance of construction projects in the area led to the donation of the necessary equipment.
“There’s a lot of work going on, so there’s a lot of people with equipment,” he said.
Previously, the Chamber used grant funds from Kern County’s RENEWBIZ program to prepare the site, with leveling and soil samples, and to install fencing around the site.
Still to come is security fencing around the caboose itself, as well as display signs, Hodgkinson said.
