LOS ANGELES — An advanced, high-speed, high-capacity monorail system similar to the one proposed to ease Los Angeles traffic congestion, hit a major milestone when the first Bahia SkyRail vehicle rolled off the BYD production line.
The SkyRail vehicle, with its autonomous driving technology and futuristic design, will be sent to Salvador, Brazil where it will operate on a 14.5-mile line linking the city’s central business district to São João Island.
The announcement highlights BYD’s plan to build SkyRail in Los Angeles. BYD is part of LA SkyRail Express, a team proposing a straddle rail system to link the San Fernando Valley to LA’s westside and its international airport. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority (Metro) recently awarded the LA SkyRail Express team a contract to further develop its proposal.
If chosen by LA Metro to build the system, BYD has committed to building a SkyRail factory in Lancaster.
“BYD will continue to work hard with its leading new energy technology and high-quality rail transit offerings to help cities around the world build low-carbon transportation and achieve sustainable development,” Li said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.