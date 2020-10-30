LANCASTER — If every dream begins with a dreamer, then the dreamers behind BYD, “Build Your Dreams,” and the Antelope Valley Dream Center, are an ideal match.
BYD officials announced the donation of a clean energy battery electric BYD forklift and two electric pallet jacks to the AV Dream Center on Thursday as the nonprofit faith-based organization also held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for its new facility on Business Center Parkway.
“It’s a great honor for BYD to be able to help participate in this organization,” said Terry Rains, director of BYD’s North American Forklift Division.
Rains added BYD got involved after a BYD employee who volunteers for AV Dream Center introduced them.
‘We wish we didn’t have to have places like the food banks,” Rains said. “But we’re so grateful and inspired by people like Denise and John, who step up to really help the community.”
John and Denise Perry started AV Dream Center about seven years ago.
“The biggest thing for us is reaching the under-resourced people in the Antelope Valley,” Denise Perry said.
They serve families in the Antelope Valley’s outskirts including Lake Los Angeles, Antelope Acres and Pearblossom.
“We’re trying to reach all the families that we can,” Denise Perry said.
She added their services go beyond providing food to hungry families by either getting them the additional help they need or directing them to someone who can help.
“We’re more than just a food bank,” Denise Perry said. “We are here to love on people and build those commitments.”
Assemblyman Tom Lackey, Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer, Lancaster councilmen Raj Malhi and Darrell Dorris, and a representative from state Sen. Scott Wilk presented certificates of recognition.
The Lancaster and Palmdale chambers of commerce, which recently merged to form the Antelope Valley Chambers of Commerce, were represented. Chairman Buddhika Ekanayake presented certificates to the Perrys and BYD officials.
AV Dream Center needed a new place for their food bank when they could no longer use the community house they occupied. They used church parking lots to sort the groceries and take them to the different sites.
John Perry wished for something about 5,000 square-foot. He got 5.008 square feet thanks to a partnership with Learn4LIfe charter school organization.
“The partnership with Learn4Life charter schools is unbelievable,” John Perry said.
Learn4Life let the nonprofit organization use space near Learn4Life’s Assurance Learning Academy site.
“They’ve actually served hundreds of our families over the last couple months,” said Will Thornhill, director of community outreach and partnerships for Learn4Life. “We serve an at-promise youth population and during the pandemic, these families have been truly challenged with getting food, getting resources, getting services. So this partnership has been vital for us in providing this food.”
The BYD forklift can be plugged into a 110 volt AC outlet for charging. That will make the forklift an ideal fit for the Dream Center, where pallets of canned goods can often weigh 3,000. The BYD pallet jacks will help volunteers too, as they replaced manual jacks, making it easier for volunteers to move food.
