PALMDALE — The Business Services Division for the City will host its third annual job fair online due to COVID-19.
The event will be held from 2 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday where more than 12 employers and over 40 job opportunities will be available in areas such as manufacturing, general labor, office administration, driving, customer service and youth programs.
This event is free and open to the public, but participants must register on Eventbrite at www.bsd_jobfair_2021.eventbrite.com
Candidates must also register at www.caljobs.lacounty.gov with CalJobs. Homeless and justice-involved job seekers are encouraged to attend. Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and adhere to basic virtual job fair etiquette guidelines.
The event is sponsored by Business Services Division in partnership with America’s Job Center of California, Antelope Valley Union High School District, City of Palmdale, Los Angeles Department of Social Services, Supervisor Kathryn Barger’s office, Assemblyman Tom Lackey’s office, City of Lancaster, Invest Employment Solutions, JVS So Cal, Los Angeles County Office of Education GAIN Division, Maximus State of California Employment Development Department, West Coast Baptist College and Youth Work.
For details, email dsantamaria@jvs-socal.org or call 661-208-4954, or email hernandez_jose@lacoe.edu or call 661-265-0124.
