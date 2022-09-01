Japan Obit Kazuo Inamori

Japan Airlines Chairman Kazuo Inamori attends a press conference, on Aug 31, 2010, in Tokyo. Inamori, founder of Japanese ceramics and electronics maker Kyocera who also became a philanthropist singing the virtues of fairness and hard work, died, Aug. 24, of natural causes at his home in Kyoto, western Japan. He was 90.

TOKYO — Kazuo Inamori, founder of Japanese ceramics and electronics maker Kyocera who also became a philanthropist singing the virtues of fairness and hard work, has died. He was 90.

Inamori, who also founded major telecommunications company KDDI Corp., died, Aug. 24, of natural causes at his home in Kyoto, Kyocera said Tuesday.

