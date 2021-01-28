LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Economic Development and Growth Enterprise, or AV EDGE, will host its first Business Outlook Conference — Winter Forum 2021 Style on Feb. 24. Due to the ongoing pandemic, the conference will be a virtual event.
The former Antelope Valley Board of Trade hosted the popular annual event for years. Last year, the AV Board of Trade merged with the Greater Antelope Valley Economic Alliance into a single entity, AV EDGE. The COVID-19 pandemic complicated things for the new organization.
“Obviously having a history as GAVEA and Board of Trade helped but trying to establish a brand new organization when you can’t meet people in person or anything like that it’s very challenging,” AV EDGE Executive Director Ronda Perez said. “But it’s a good challenge. It’s made me not rest on my laurels.”
She added that she is actively engaging with people.
AV EDGE will build upon the success of its predecessors.
“We have to have a new north star,” said AV EDGE Executive Director Ronda Perez, who joined the organization in September after 14 years with the City of Lancaster, most recently as assistant city manager.
The goal has always been about attracting new businesses to the Antelope Valley and being a champion of the Antelope Valley region, which stretches from southeast Kern County to Acton. That includes engaging big corporations as well as smaller businesses.
“We’re kind of one the last great frontiers, if you will, in California,” Perez said. “We have land; it’s cheap. We have proximity to LA County. We have proximity to ports and rail and highways and freeways. We’re relatively untapped still. I think there’s a lot of companies that have realized that that have located here.”
Those companies include The Spaceship Co. and Scaled Composites at the Mojave Air & Space Port and Amazon, which opened a delivery center in Palmdale.
The pandemic forced a shift in AV EDGE’s mission for the time being. Instead of focusing on business attraction including the economy and industry the goal is business retention.
“It’s so important to reinvest locally and ensure that our small businesses as well as the aerospace companies and the Amazons and the Metrolinks, really making sure everybody survives,” Perez said.
Business retention will be AV EDGE’s focus for the next 12 to 18 months.
“Surviving and thriving together and then we focus our efforts on business attraction,” Perez said.
AV EDGE will play a role in the citizen committees for Lancaster and Palmdale’s sales tax measures passed by local voters in both cities in November.
“I think that those measures were critical in ensuring that both cities have capability to reinvest in the local community and obviously AV EDGE is a part of that,” Perez said. “We want to be a part of smart growth and that revenue’s needed to make sure we can maintain the quality of life, improve the quality of life. Everybody benefits from it.”
AV EDGE keeps its members up to date with information about all of the latest programs available including those from the cities and Los Angeles County that can assist them or help them get back on their feet. Over the next 12 to 18 months Perez said they will help businesses learn how to engage their workforce during the pandemic and work more effectively under the new normal.
“It’s going to be understanding the workforce changes that are coming and that’s where we’re going to play a critical role,” Perez said. “We’re going to do webinars. We want to be hyper-relevant.”
The Business Outlook Conference will be a condensed two-hour interactive conference designed to give participants critical information they need. They will have a chance to hear from elected officials at the local, regional, and state level about what is happening in industry, how to prepare for it, and how to thrive moving forward.
Perez said they are putting together committees with leadership from various industries such as aerospace, transportation and education who can affect change at the policy level and state level.
“I think we’ve got the right people involved to get the Antelope Valley on the map even more than it is now; it’s Aerospace Valley. We have more to offer,” Perez said.
Any local business can join AV EDGE. Membership costs range from $200 at the individual level up to $15,000 for a regional investor.
For details, call 661-441-2957.
This year’s virtual Business Outlook Conference will be moderated by longtime Los Angeles television anchor Jeff Michael and feature executive expert panelists, including, Jeff Babione, VP of Skunkworks at Lockheed Martin; Angel Pineiro of CompTIA; and others. The panelists have in depth experience and insights on how to leverage the business benefits of COVID-19. The keynote speaker will be Peter Zeihan, a geopolitical strategist who will give a global, regional and local perspective on navigating during and post pandemic business environments.
Registered attendees will be able to visit avedgeca.org and view the conference live on Feb. 24 and also view the event in whole or part until April 30. Early registration costs $29 and ends on Monday. Standard event pricing is just $49. Deadline for registration is Feb. 23.
For details and to register visit avedgeca.org or call 661-441-2957.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.