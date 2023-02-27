PALMDALE — More than $54 million in business grants are now available for microbusinesses, small businesses and nonprofit organizations affected by the COVID-19 pandemic through the Los Angeles County Department of Economic Opportunity.
Two phases of grant awards are available.
The Phase One grants for microbusinesses (those with five or fewer full-time employees) start at $2,500. To qualify, for-profit businesses must have been operating since at least December 2019 in Los Angeles County, with less than $50,000 for the 2019 tax year, and show they have been negatively impacted by the pandemic.
More than 4,000 grants are available, including to those businesses within the City of Los Angeles. So far, more than 10,000 applications have been submitted or are in process, according to Los Angeles County officials.
The Phase One grant applications are open only to those microbusinesses hit hardest by the pandemic.
Phase Two, which began accepting applications on Thursday, will provide grants of $15,000 to $20,000 for small businesses and of $20,000 to $25,000 for non-profits. This phase excludes businesses in the City of Los Angeles.
Applications for all grants, as well as multi-lingual and one-on-one support, is available online at grants.lacounty.gov
“The new Economic Opportunity Grant program is a one-stop-shop that makes the application process as simple as possible, so I’m hopeful we’ll have a good turnout and help maximize the number of businesses possible,” Los Angeles County Fifth District Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in a release announcing the next phase.
(1) comment
Kind of late now...Newsom is an Idiot. Send the money back Parasite.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.