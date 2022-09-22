PEARBLOSSOM — The persistent nationwide shortage of school bus drivers means some special needs students in the Keppel Union School District spend up to two hours on buses. Students are also picked up and dropped off to and from school sites late.
Keppel’s Transportation Department had 14 school bus drivers and two substitute bus drivers in the 2021-22 school year. The department also had one dispatcher, one mechanic and one director of transportation. The department now has six school bus drivers and no substitutes. Two bus drivers are in training. The dispatcher, mechanic and director of transportation also drive as needed.
The District dropped from 15 bus routes, in the 2021-22 school year, to 10 bus routes, this year. Last year, Keppel had eight general education routes, five special needs routes and two mid-day pre-kindergarten special needs routes. This year, there are five general education, three special needs routes and the two mid-day pre-kindergarten routes.
Keppel established its own student transportation department, in 2019, as a means to reduce its student transportation costs. The District was previously part of the Antelope Valley Schools Transportation Agency Joint Powers Agreement.
“One of the most important actions that we can undertake as a service for students is transporting to and from school because we can only teach them if we can get them here in their seats,” Keppel Superintendent Jacqueline Cardenas said at Tuesday’s Board meeting.
She added the school bus driver shortage has been an ongoing challenge for the District due to the state requirements for drivers.
Transportation Director Xochitl Mendez and Khai Nguyen, assistant superintendent of Business Services, updated the Board on the driver shortage and Transportation Department at the meeting.
The Transportation Department has 26 school buses and one truck. Of those, the District uses five 75-passenger buses, one special needs bus, one 21-passenger bus that can also accommodate one wheelchair and one 40-passenger bus. The District has 18 buses not in service. Of those, five non-operational buses will be traded in for five battery-electric buses at no cost to the District.
In addition, because the bus mechanic is also driving buses, the mechanic is unable to repair buses full time, Mendez said.
“Due to the driver shortage and us having to combine routes, we have a lot of delays,” Mendez said.
Parents have been calling schools and the Transportation Department to check on the status of their children. They are also required to adjust their personal schedules due to the lateness of buses.
“We’re trying to get our students back home on time but it’s tough; we’re short on staff,” Nguyen said.
Trustee Theresa McCafferty acknowledged the challenges Mendez faces, each day, and thanked her for her work.
“I know you’re doing your best,” McCafferty said.
She suggested sending some kind of note home to parents to alert them about the staffing shortage and to ask for their patience.
‘I do understand the parents’ concerns, trust me,” Mendez said. “We are trying.”
Mendez acknowledged the stress on drivers as well.
“As long we’re doing it safely, that’s our main thing; we have to get those kids safe to school,” Mendez said.
Cardenas read a letter from bus driver Jessica Zepeda at the start of the discussion.
“Due to the shortage of drivers, our department is facing a difficult time transporting students to and from school on time,” Zepeda wrote. “In my case I am arriving to school, every morning, to drop off students at least 30 minutes late because I am driving a route that has been combined from two routes to one.”
Zepeda, who drives a special education bus, suggested the addition of at least two transit vans would help the transportation department transport students in a timely manner by a bus driver trainee or district employee because they do not require the special driver certificate from the California Highway Patrol.
“These transit vans also come in handy when buses are out of service or CHP is doing the bus inspections,” Zepeda wrote.
The transportation staff does carry an extra workload, Mendez said.
“Like Jessica said in her letter, they cannot take a bathroom break,” Mendez said. “They’re rushed trying to get the students home and to school.”
School secretaries are also receiving phone calls from parents concerned about their children’s well-being.
“Most of our bus drivers are burnt out; they’re tired,” she said.
The District upgraded and fixed the break room to increase the morale of the Transportation employees. They are looking to change the positions from five hours to six hours to recruit drivers. That will also enable the District to offer medical insurance to drivers.
The Board will reconsider adding two transit vans to transport special needs students. The vans do not require a Class-B drivers’ license or school bus certification. The vans will provide flexibility to the Transportation Department when employees are absent.
With no discussion, the Board voted 4-3 at the Sept. 6 meeting to reject a proposal to purchase two passenger vans for special needs students for an amount not to exceed $80,000. Board President Waunette Cullors, Vice President Georgia Halliman and Clerk Dominique Ballante voted no.
