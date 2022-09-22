Keppel bus drivers

Keppel Union School DIstrict has a shortage of us drivers, similar to other districts across the country, and Keppel’s special needs students are feeling the effects.

PEARBLOSSOM — The persistent nationwide shortage of school bus drivers means some special needs students in the Keppel Union School District spend up to two hours on buses. Students are also picked up and dropped off to and from school sites late.

Keppel’s Transportation Department had 14 school bus drivers and two substitute bus drivers in the 2021-22 school year. The department also had one dispatcher, one mechanic and one director of transportation. The department now has six school bus drivers and no substitutes. Two bus drivers are in training. The dispatcher, mechanic and director of transportation also drive as needed.

