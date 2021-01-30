SACRAMENTO — The driver of a private bus in Northern California that crashed in 2008 and killed 11 passengers headed to a casino is being released from prison after his sentence was reduced due to changes in state law.
Quinton Watts, 64, was told Friday that he will be released next week, The Sacramento Bee reported.
Colusa County Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Thompson took nine years off Watts’ 26-year prison term during a hearing Monday, ruling that he was properly sentenced at the time but that subsequent legal changes to sentencing enhancements made him eligible to have his sentence shortened.
Watts was driving a bus with 40 passengers from the Sacramento area to a casino near Colusa on Oct. 5, 2008, when the bus veered off the road.
Passengers said Watts seemed to be asleep or unconscious, and prosecutors alleged that he was sleep deprived and hadn’t properly cared for his insulin-dependent diabetes before the crash.
In an earlier story, however, The Bee found that a physician assistant had erroneously cleared Watts to drive despite his history of having a seizure disorder.
