PALMDALE — The American School Counselor Association honored Palmdale School District’s Dr. Keisha J. Larry Burns, a school counselor from Shadow Hills Engineering & Design Magnet Academy, as a finalist for the 2023 School Counselor of the Year awards program.
Burns has a doctorate in education and has been a school counselor since 2015. She was a social studies teacher for 13 years prior to becoming a school counselor.
Shadow Hills Magnet Academy, a Recognized ASCA Model Program school, serves 899 students in grades six through eight, all of whom are on the free and reduced-price meals program.
Burns received her bachelor’s degree from the University of California, Los Angeles; her master’s degrees from Chapman University College and the University of La Verne; and a doctorate from the University of Southern California.
“Because of her continued hard work and her data-driven focus on student learning and achievement, she is able to share with district, site and community stakeholders her dream of a cohesive, well-designed, district-level comprehensive school counseling program that addresses equity, access and success for all students,” Stacy Love Bryant, retired deputy superintendent with the Palmdale School District, said.
Burns said middle school can be awkward as students navigate the terrain, experience personal growth and build relationships.
To address this need, she implemented two programs: Where Everybody Belongs and the Falcon Lunch Club. WEB assigns trained eighth-grade leaders to mentor sixth-grade students. WEB leaders plan and host activities to help sixth-grade students build rapport and a connection to the school.
The Falcon Lunch Club builds on the need for a sense of community in the school, giving all Shadow Hills students a chance to interact with each other and practice their soft skills through play.
Initially, the Lunch Club was only 20 students but quickly grew to more than 100 students. Today, it has evolved into a school-wide intervention where teachers volunteer to host students in their classrooms. Interested students and teachers are matched based on preferences, such as art/drawing, computer games, reading, board games, Dungeons & Dragons, study hall and sports.
“ASCA’s School Counselor of the Year program shines a valuable spotlight on the school counseling profession, bringing attention to exceptional school counselors who are supporting K–12 students every day,” Jill Cook, CAE, ASCA executive director, said. “School counselors are vital to students’ academic achievement, social/emotional development and plans for life after graduation. The 2023 finalists have demonstrated their commitment to the values and mission of the profession to help all students succeed.”
The School Counselor of the Year and finalists were celebrated in Washington this week and participated in webinars and additional online events during National School Counseling Week, which was Monday through Friday.
