PSD Keisha Burns

Assemblyman Tom Lackey (second from left) honors Dr. Keisha J. Larry Burns (second from right) as the State Counselor of the Year at a ceremony last year with Palmdale School District trustees Simone Zulu Diol and Ralph Velador.

 Photo courtesy Palmdale School District

PALMDALE — The American School Counselor Association honored Palmdale School District’s Dr. Keisha J. Larry Burns, a school counselor from Shadow Hills Engineering & Design Magnet Academy, as a finalist for the 2023 School Counselor of the Year awards program.

Burns has a doctorate in education and has been a school counselor since 2015. She was a social studies teacher for 13 years prior to becoming a school counselor.

