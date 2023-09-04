Burning Man Flooding

In this image from video provided by Rebecca Barger, festival goers are helped off a truck Monday from the Burning Man festival site in Black Rock, Nev. An unusual late-summer storm stranded thousands at the week-long event.

 Associated Press

BLACK ROCK DESERT, Nev. — Muddy roads flooded by a summer storm that left tens of thousands of partygoers stranded for days at the Burning Man counterculture festival had dried up enough by Monday afternoon to allow them to begin their exodus from the northern Nevada desert.

Event organizers said they started to let traffic flow out of the main road around 2 p.m. local time — even as they continued urging attendees to delay their exit to help ease traffic on Monday. About two hours after the mass departure began, organizers estimated a wait time of about five hours.

