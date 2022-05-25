IRVINE (CNS) — A Palmdale man was one of two men arrested, Saturday, for suspicion of burglary in Irvine.
Jordan Jahri Jones, 25, of Palmdale, and Dione Eric Riley, 27, of Long Beach, were booked into the Orange County Jail, following an investigation of an attempted burglary of a home in the gated neighborhood of Shady Canyon, according to the Irvine Police Department.
An Irvine Police Department officer located a suspicious vehicle parked at 11 p.m., Saturday, in the neighborhood of Quail Hill and noticed a two-way radio and a loaded ghost gun inside the vehicle, Lt. Bill Bingham said.
Shortly after, a homeowner on Canyon Creek reported two men wearing masks approached their home but fled when the resident yelled into their surveillance system, Bingham said.
Officers established a perimeter in an effort to apprehend the suspects and with assistance of the Anaheim Police Department’s helicopter Angel and the Irvine Police Department drone team, the two men were located and arrested in the surrounding open space.
Detectives are investigating whether the suspects have any connection to a May 1 residential burglary in Shady Canyon, Bingham said.
Anyone with information related to these crimes should contact Det. Eric Weber at eweber@cityofirvine.org or 949-724-7245.
