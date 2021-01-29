LANCASTER — Detectives recovered some stolen goods taken in a commercial burglary last month. They found the items while serving a felony search warrant recently.
Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Lancaster station went to the 2900 block of Desert Street in Rosamond at 8 a.m. on Jan. 20 to serve a felony search warrant.
During their search of the residence, they recovered more than $3,000 worth of stolen property, which included a quad bike and a gas generator.
The bike and generator were stolen on Dec. 22, from Nebeker Ranch, a Lancaster business in the 50300 block of 60th Street West.
The suspect, Zackary Jeffrey, 36, was at the residence with the stolen property. He was arrested for commercial burglary and taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent. He was transported to Lancaster Sheriff’s Station and booked with a $20,000 bail.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Lancaster station at 948-8466.
