One of my duties when my wife Billye and I were in our nation’s capitol during the 1980s and early ’90s was handling correspondence.
Correspondence is a big deal in DC, consisting mainly of letters from Americans trying to figure out how to meet all the rules and regulations our representatives in that city impose on us.
While many citizens believe that the Capitol is filled with mean-spirited bureaucrats wearing green eyeshades, that is not really the case.
I met a handful of government employees like that during my time in government, but most of the folks I worked with were just trying to do a job.
What most Americans do not realize is that many rules and regulations at every level of government, from a local district to the White House, originate with one business or industry trying to screw their competitors and vice-versa.
Example
Washington, like Sacramento and even Bakersfield, host lobbyists who represent just about every man, woman, and child in one way or another.
Including the poor and downtrodden.
One of my favorite examples of this was when the Santa Fe Railway introduced what was one of the first high-speed passenger trains into service between Bakersfield and Oakland, with connecting bus service to LA and San Francisco back in the late 1930s using the very latest streamlined equipment.
California’s other major railroad, the Southern Pacific, did everything it possibly could, along with its subsidiary Greyhound Bus Lines, to stop Santa Fe from using its own tracks and equipment to serve a market SP apparently figured it owned.
SP lost.
Books could (and have been) written about similar situations, some of which are underway to limit social media and other new technology.
Correspondence
Back to correspondence.
As a Reagan, and later, Bush 41 appointee at three federal agencies and managing a California congressman’s office, my duties often included reviewing letters written by staff responding to well-meaning inquiries.
One of the most amusing was a letter referred to us at the Office of Safety and Health Administration by Sen. Ted Kennedy’s staff from one of the senator’s constituents complaining about an OSHA regulation “obviously written by someone who knows nothing about the subject.”
Rather than putting anything in writing I called the staffer and delicately informed him that the “someone” behind the rule was his boss.
Continuing problem
Efforts at educating government employees to write understandable replies have been attempted from time to time by such politicians as former Vice President (and Arlington neighbor) Al Gore, who also tried to tame to federal bureaucracy.
Despite living a block from him for a while, we never met Mr. Gore, who invited only Democrats to his neighborhood parties, I believe his efforts at making government more efficient were well-intentioned.
When I was employed at OSHA, the Federal Railorad administration and the Treasury Department, my biggest problem in this process was the lawyers.
Someone would write us a letter, which was referred to the appropriate staffer, who would draft a response, which then had to be reviewed by way too many people, finally ending up with me, I had to take it to my boss, the man or woman who was running the agency at that time, for their signature.
Who, usually someone familiar with the subject, would often get very angry with what had been written and have me send the letter back through the mill to be translated into readable English.
The lawyers were supposed to ensure that their responses reflected the appropriate agency regulations and policies.
Which was fine, except when they tried to reinterpret grammar (not always correctly) or some other aspect of the missive.
I mention all this because there is yet another effort underway to make government writing understandable to ordinary people. I shall pray for them.
An article in the LA Times about the kind of rules this latest effort is targeting included this one: “Persons shall remove all excrement from pets pursuant by law #122-87.”
Graffiti vandalism cleanup
Three egregious examples of graffiti vandalism were removed in Mojave recently by the Kern County Graffiti-Off program.
Mojave Chamber of Commerce President Ted Hodgkinson, who worked with Karl Hunt of the county’s graffiti program, expressed his appreciation for their efforts, which were performed promptly after he notified the agency in Bakersfield.
“The best way to discourage this vandalism is to have it removed as soon as it appears,” Hodgkinson said.
The chamber plans to continue its efforts against this vandalism, which is against the law. Graffiti damage of less than $400 is a misdemeanor; above that it is a felony with potential jail time.
The county agency has a resident Mojave volunteer who can respond quickly to cover up the vandalism.
It’s also a good idea for the property owner to call the Kern County Sheriff's Station in Mojave at 661-824-7130. It takes complaints from property owners.
“The (county) Graffiti Team performs a community service which helps decrease neighborhood crime,” said Carl Brewer of the County Administrative Office. “Our goal is to swiftly remove graffiti and provide evidence to law enforcement in an effort to hold taggers accountable for their vandalism.”
To notify Kern County Graffiti-Off, call 661-323-7273 or Google “Kern County Graffiti Removal.”
Pedestrians
Kern County was recently listed as having one of the highest rates of pedestrian deaths in the nation.
I was reminded of this tragic statistic last Sunday morning while driving north on K Street in Mojave.
While stopped at the Inyo Street stop sign, I noticed two small dogs walking east on K Street using the eastbound crosswalk.
When they reached the other side, they stopped, looked both ways and walked across Inyo Street, again using the crosswalk.
There’s a lesson here apparently being missed by many Kern County humans.
