SOFIA, Bulgaria — Bulgarian journalist Maxim Minchev, who was at the helm of the Bulgarian news agency BTA, passed away Sunday at 67.
The agency did not state a cause of death, saying only that he died after a short illness. Other Bulgarian media said last week Minchev had been taken to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms.
Minchev worked as a radio journalist at Bulgarian national radio and Radio Free Europe before being appointed director-general of BTA in 2003.
In 2016, he was elected secretary-general of the News Agencies World Congress and president of the Association of Balkan News Agencies.
A passionate globetrotter, he wrote down his impressions from countries around the world in numerous books.
Minchev is survived by his wife and his son.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.