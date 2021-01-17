While Mojave has been trying for years to get new homes built, the Tejon Ranch Company is planning a 496-unit apartment complex to house employees of its nearby retail and distribution centers south of Bakersfield.
Tejon, which owns and manages the largest piece of private property in California, recently received approval to begin development of an entire new city on its property between Bakersfield and Los Angeles.
Tejon’s land, whose northern boundary borders Highway 58 at the Highway 184 junction to Arvin west of Tehachapi, is a former Spanish land grant.
Most of it is on pristine land that has not changed for centuries and Tejon is to be commended for keeping it that way.
While their plans to build a new community on some of it have been criticized, it takes money to protect and maintain (and pay taxes on) the rest of their land.
Mojave connection
What jumped-out at me when I read a recent piece about the project in The Bakersfield Californian was a line that said Tejon is building the apartments “to house people working at the company’s nearby retail and distribution developments — and help recruit new employees to the area.”
Which is why we need new apartments and homes in Mojave.
Due to Tejon’s somewhat isolated location, its employees must commute to work.
As anyone who has ever commuted any distance is painfully aware, commuting is a waste of time, expensive and potentially dangerous. We had only one crash during our decade of commuting to our nation’s capitol but it was one too many.
Mojave’s problem
I mention this be cause we in Mojave are still trying to attract builders to construct market rate homes and apartments to house people working at all the businesses in this area, including the Mojave Air & Spaceport, Soledad Mountain Gold Mine, CalPortland cement plant, and other local businesses.
The majority of folks who work in Mojave commute.
‘Situation rife with ironies’
As I have previously noted, this is a situation rife with ironies.
The reason no housing is being built, we are told, is that builders believe, in a state people are fleeing because of skyrocketing housing costs, they will not be able to sell homes for more than the cost of building them here based on current Mojave housing prices
Which have in many cases (including my home) more than doubled in recent years
And which makes Mojave one of the most affordable places in this state in which to live.
If you can find a vacant house.
In a state supposedly ridden with regulations, we live in what is perhaps California’s most business-friendly county.
Building cost
The claim that it would cost builders more to build a house here than they can sell it for overlooks the fact that the current housing stock is old and cannot attract higher prices.
Back in 2007 two reputable builders had all their permits, permissions and funding and were about the put their shovels in the ground when a recession hit.
Similar situations over the years have kept builders from adding to Mojave’s housing stock.
We worked with these folks and they were confident that they could build homes that people would be willing to buy.
Especially when sale prices would still be less than the ludicrous prices being charged in much of the rest of the state and still cover costs.
Snobbery?
Mojave has always suffered from a certain amount of snobbery. Yes, it’s not Beverly Hills or even Tehachapi. And the wind blows, even though it also blows in neighboring communities and much less here than it did in the past.
Many homes in Mojave’s downtown area, the oldest part of town, have great bones and nice interior touches and are ripe “fixer-uppers” in an area within walking and biking distance of the Mojave Air and Spaceport, which my Dad did back in the ‘50s when he managed fuel operations for the Marines.
Gold Rush Days
Towns are people, and if more of the folks working in the area lived here and took part in the life of the community it would improve.
I know that those of us who currently donate our time and effort would appreciate some help.
When we arrived here in 1948 the highlight of the year was the annual October Gold Rush Days celebration which, in addition to the usual parade, included a rodeo, Saturday Night Dance, activities in the park, a drawing for a new Ford car, and even a hard rock mining contest.
That contest was something that had to be seen to be enjoyed.
We still had many miners working in the area who would park a railroad flat car carrying an automobile-size boulder on the old Atlantic & Pacific Railway main track alongside the highway across from today’s Carl’s Jr., and see who could drill a hole the fastest.
It was noisy, it was dirty, and it would be impossible to do today for a variety of safety and other reasons.
There are lots of other things that can be enjoyed if folks are willing to volunteer to make them happen.
Elections
Confusion over the validity of the recent election seems to stem from folks who do not understand how elections are administered in this nation.
Rather than involving some huge bureaucratic monolith, elections in America are the responsibility of our more than 3,000 counties.
Which means it would be physically impossible to falsify election returns.
The most blatant example of someone trying to diddle election figures in the November election was attempted by the guy who is doing all the complaining.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.