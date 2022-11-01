LANCASTER — Antelope Valley Community College District has one seat being contested on Nov. 8 — that of Board President Steve Buffalo, who represents Trustee Area No. 2.
Giovanni Christon-Pope, who serves as vice-chair on the Lancaster Social Equity Commission, and educator/academic counselor Miguel Coronado are challenging Buffalo in the general election.
Buffalo leads his challengers with $15,500 in total campaign contributions.
In July, Buffalo filed a Form 470 with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. The form is used when a candidate does not intend to spend or collect more than $2,000 for a campaign.
AV College trustees Michael Adams and Barbara Gaines, whose seats were also up for re-election this month, also filed Form 470s.
Adams, who represents Trustee Area No. 4, and Gaines, who represents Trustee Area No. 5, did not have any challengers, however. They will automatically win re-election without their names appearing on the ballot.
Buffalo has two challengers. He filed two Form 460s with the county detailing his campaign contributions, from Sept. 23 to Oct. 19.
He received $5,000 from Marvin Crist for City Council 2022; $2,500 from the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 11; and $1,000 each from Mayor R. Rex Parris and Frank Visco, according to the most recent records posted on the county’s website. Buffalo loaned his campaign $5,600. He also received $400 total in individual contributions.
Christon-Pope has the endorsements of the Antelope Valley College Federation of Teachers and the Antelope Valley College Federation of Classified Employees.
The AV Federation of Teachers Committee on Political Education, on Oct. 5, contributed $3,500 to Christon-Pope’s campaign. He received $110 in campaign contributions from individuals, according to the most recent records posted on the county’s website.
Christon-Pope also received $1,905 in loans from Dawna Pope, an LA County Probation Supervisor.
Coronado, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the college board in November 2015 and 2018, filed a Form 470.
Buffalo has been a trustee since February 2001 when he was appointed to complete another trustee’s term. He won election in the November 2001 race and has won re-election each time since.
