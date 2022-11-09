A handful of local races had one or more seats up for election, on Tuesday, including Antelope Valley Community College District.
AV Community College District Board President Steve Buffalo had a slight lead over challengers Giovanni Christon-Pope and Miguel Coronado for the Trustee Area No. 2 seat, according to early returns.
Buffalo had 2,276 votes, or 56.65%, followed by Coronado with 1,093 votes, or 27.20%, and Christon-Pope with 649 votes, or 16.15%, according to the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office.
The results reflect vote-by-mail ballots returned before Election Day. Results will change as an unknown number of ballots remain to be processed, including vote by mail ballots postmarked by election day but received later, and conditional voter registration ballots.
Palmdale School District incumbent Nancy Smith led the field of four candidates for three seats on the school Board, according to early returns.
Smith had 3,655 votes, or 28.26%, followed by incumbent Ralph Velador with 3,458 votes, or 26.73 and Board President Simone Zulu Diol with 3,311 votes, or 25.60%. Challenger Tonya Alenna Schofield was in fourth place with 2,511 votes, or 19.41%.
Hughes-Elizabeth Lakes Union School District had one seat up for election, the Trustee Area No. 5 seat held by incumbent Lola Skelton. Skelton had one challenger, Justice Peter Baldwin. Early results showed Skelton ahead with 65 votes, or 70.65% and Baldwin with 27 votes, or 29.35%
In the Keppel Union School District race, challenger Andrew Ramirez, a retired military fireman, led the field of five candidates for three seats with 553 votes, or 23.06%. Educator/parent Alma Rodriguez was second with 550 votes, or 22.94%, followed by incumbent Georgia Halliman with 466 votes, or 19.43%. In fourth place was parent advocate Ana Laura Quiles with 446 votes, or 18.60%, followed by parent Blanca Nava with 383 votes or 15.97%, according to the county.
Wilsona School District had one seat up for election, the Trustee Area No. 3 seat held by incumbent Robert Harris. Challenger Daniela “Dani” Sanchez was ahead with 57 votes, or 61.29% followed by Harris with 36 votes, or 38.71%, according to early returns.
Southern Kern Unified School District Board President Mario Gutierrez led a field of four candidates for three seats on the school Board with 448 votes, or 31.73%, followed by challenger Adrienne Rendon with 376 votes, or 26.63% and Board Clerk Sunni Hepburn with 312 votes, or 22.10%.
Incumbent Jim Bender was in fourth place with 276 votes, or 19.55%, according to early returns posted by the Kern County Elections Division.
Results will change as an unknown number of ballots remain to be processed, including vote by mail ballots postmarked by election day but received later, and conditional voter registration ballots.
