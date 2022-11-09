Election logo 2022

A handful of local races had one or more seats up for election, on Tuesday, including Antelope Valley Community College District.

AV Community College District Board President Steve Buffalo had a slight lead over challengers Giovanni Christon-Pope and Miguel Coronado for the Trustee Area No. 2 seat, according to early returns.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.