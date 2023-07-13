SACRAMENTO — Throughout the various crises in California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s first term — devastating wildfires, the bankruptcy of the nation’s largest utility, the deadly COVID-19 pandemic — the state’s record-smashing budget surpluses were always there to smooth things over.

Now, as Newsom moves to build his national profile for political aspirations beyond the governor’s office, looming multibillion dollar deficits could threaten to unravel the things on which he’s staked his reputation, including free kindergarten for every 4-year-old and free health care for low-income residents regardless of their immigration status.

Jimzan 3

It's a major problem when you have to buy votes like Newson does, and you run out of money. The Democrats have failed...let try something new.

