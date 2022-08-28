California Abortion

Abortion-rights activists rally, last month, on Hollywood Boulevard. California is preparing to spend up to $20 million to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics.

 Associated Press files

SACRAMENTO — California is preparing to spend up to $20 million to bring women from other states to its abortion clinics, a policy aimed at increasing access to a procedure that has been outlawed or restricted in many states since the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

Gov. Gavin Newsom had previously restricted the money in the state’s “Abortion Practical Support Fund” for in-state travel only, saying “we have to be realistic about what we can absorb.” That decision surprised abortion advocates, especially since Newsom, a Democrat, had vowed to make California a sanctuary for women in other states seeking abortions.

Jimzan 2.0
Jimzan 2.0

In 2022 if you cannot get access to birth control you are an idiot. This is a Dog and Pony show by the Scumbags at the Associated Press (IMHO). People are way more concerned about inflation...and if you heard Jerome Powell's statement a few days ago....it's going to get worse. Most of you will look good from behind a fence....Sheeple...Now Kneel.

