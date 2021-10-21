PALMDALE — The Palmdale Recycled Water Authority Board of Directors approved a 2022 budget that includes funding to potentially revise its Master Plan, as it shifts its focus from using recycled water for irrigation to an advanced water treatment system that would allow it to be used as part of the regular water distribution system.
The Palmdale Recycled Water Authority is a Joint Powers Authority with Palmdale and the Palmdale Water District, created to implement the use of treated recycled wastewater for irrigation on public areas such as parks, golf courses and cemeteries.
The Authority Board, on Monday, unanimously approved a $183,207 budget, against revenues of $137,000.
The budget continues the practice of the past year in not including contributions from the City or District, Authority Treasurer-Auditor Dennis Hoffmeyer said.
Prior to 2021, each organization contributed $300,000 to the Authority, dating to 2018, when the annual contribution was increased from $100,000.
The Authority is expecting higher recycled water sales, due to the drought, Hoffmeyer said.
There is extra expense this year to cover costs of its newest Board member from the public attending conferences; representatives of the City and District have their conference costs covered by the individual entities, PRWA Executive Director Dennis LaMoreaux said.
With slightly lower revenues and higher expenses, the Authority will use some of its reserves to balance the books, leaving $1.6 million in unrestricted funds at the end of the 2022 calendar year, according to the staff report.
Another expense is funding set aside for a potential revision of the Master Facilities Plan, LaMoreaux said.
The Plan was last revised in 2015 and is outdated for the direction the Authority is taking.
The existing plan “is almost entirely a purple pipe plan,” he said.
Most recently, the Authority decided to suspend work on a major part of the plan, extending the “purple pipes” that carry recycled water for irrigation about four-and-a-half miles, from McAdam Park to Dominic Massari Park. The project was suspended after the Authority had difficulty in securing funding for the project.
“It didn’t seem logical to proceed with it,” LaMoreaux said.
Instead, it is exploring the potential for using advanced water treatment, in which recycled water goes through additional processes to treat it to a higher level. This treated water may then be stored in Lake Palmdale, or injected into the ground, to be pumped within a few months and used like any other groundwater supply.
While more expensive initially to build the advanced treatment plant, the process would allow the Authority to use all its recycled water allotment, without being necessary to mix it with water from the State Water Project.
Over time, the cost per acre-foot for the advanced treatment plant is far less than either using the recycled water for irrigation — with the expensive separate infrastructure required — or for recharge into the groundwater after mixing with State Water Project water, he said.
For comparison, the project for extending the purple pipe to Domenic Massari Park was estimated to cost $10 million to $12 million, and would allow the use of 300 to 400 acre-feet of water strictly for irrigation of parks, LaMoreaux said.
An advanced water treatment system is estimated to cost between $87 million to $100 million, but would allow use of the full 5,000 acre-feet of recycled water, he said.
The cost for the full build-out of the Master Plan’s purple pipe system would be comparable to the advanced water treatment plant, but would still only allow for use of 2,000 acre-feet of recycled water, he said.
An acre-foot is 325,851 gallons, or approximately the amount of water occupants of a typical Antelope Valley single-family home used in one year, before the most recent drought reduced usage.
As the advanced treated water is essentially normal, treated potable water, it doesn’t need the separate purple pipe infrastructure.
“If the City were to participate in the cost of that project, we would be able to drought-proof the city facilities within our boundaries, without having to build purple pipe to them. It is much more cost-effective that way,” LaMoreaux said.
The existing Master Plan does not have purple pipes extending to all city parks, even at full build-out, Palmdale Public Works Director Chuck Heffernan said. The advanced water treatment plan would include all of them.
The Authority is preparing a request for proposals to update the Master Plan, with this new, broader focus using advanced water treatment.
There may be some areas where the purple pipes make sense, he said, but the Plan would look at pursuing the advanced water treatment route.
