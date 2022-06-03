SACRAMENTO — Assemblyman Tom Lackey, R-Palmdale, announced, Thursday, that the Assembly and Senate Budget committees have prioritized his budget requests in negotiations with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration.
Lackey has successfully championed requests for $18.6 million to finish the Los Angeles Regional Interoperable System, also known as LA-RICS, and $2 million for the Center of Medicinal Cannabis Research. The next step for these budget proposals is for the Newsom administration to sign off on their inclusion.
LA-RICS addresses a major interoperability communications gap by providing a unified network of communications that eliminates barriers to multijurisdictional responses that will allow police, firefighters and paramedics, as well as secondary responders, to communicate directly inside and outside of their respective agencies. This is a major investment in homeland security. LA-RICS was tested, during the Super Bowl, and will be refined ahead of the World Cup, in 2026, and Summer Olympic Games, in 2028.
“LA-RICS was an issue my entire career as a law enforcement officer, and I am overjoyed to assist with the completion of this invaluable system as a member of the legislature,” Lackey said. “I deeply understand the frustration that our first responders have when the commercial communication networks are jammed frustrating attempts to save lives. This will be a vital asset for all public safety professionals.”
The Center of Medicinal Cannabis Research recently published groundbreaking research on the impairment effect that cannabis has on driving capabilities. However, this study was limited to products that do not exceed 19% THC — which is far lower than the products that are available in the commercial market, Lackey’s office said.
These researchers will use a novel approach subverting federal regulations by equipping a van with driving simulation technology and will meet subjects at their residence after they ingest real-world products. This means that we will know the effects of high concentration products including edibles and dabbing which are more difficult to self-regulate.
“We desperately need additional data from CMCR to charter a path forward from a public safety perspective,” Lackey said. “We know that cannabis has an impairment effect for four and a half hours with a false sense of security setting in after an hour and a half. We need more data to implement evidence-based policy so that we do not punish use over actual impairment.”
