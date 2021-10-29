Viktor Bryukhanov, who helped build and manage the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine, where a reactor explosion in 1986 released a radioactive dust cloud over Europe and a humbling fog of finger-pointing and political fallout that contributed to the collapse of the Soviet Union, died Oct. 13 in Kyiv. He was 85.
His death was announced by a spokesperson for the now-closed power plant. After serving five years in prison, Bryukhanov returned to government service in Ukraine to head the technical department in its Economic Development and Trade Ministry.
He had been treated for Parkinson’s disease and had suffered several strokes since he retired in 2015.
Bryukhanov accepted professional responsibility for what is considered the world’s worst nuclear disaster, measured by cost and casualties.
But Bryukhanov disclaimed criminal liability. He attributed the explosion to original design flaws that had been dictated by Moscow, a failure of higher-ups to provide adequate equipment to measure radiation leaks and bureaucratic red tape that divided responsibility between technocrats and Communist Party apparatchiks.
