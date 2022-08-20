Kobe Bryant Crash Photos

Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant, leaves a federal courthouse in Los Angeles, Wednesday. She is taking her lawsuit against the Los Angeles County sheriff’s and fire departments to a federal jury, seeking compensation for photos deputies shared of the remains of the NBA star, his daughter and seven others killed in a helicopter crash in 2020.

 Associated Press

LOS ANGELES — Vanessa Bryant testified, Friday, that she was only beginning to grieve the loss of her husband, basketball star Kobe Bryant, and their 13-year-old daughter Gianna when she was faced with the fresh horror of learning that sheriff’s deputies and firefighters had shot and shared photos of their bodies at the site of the helicopter crash that killed them.

“I felt like I wanted to run, run down the block and scream,” she said, her tears turning to sobs and her voice quickening. “It was like the feeling of wanting to run down a pier and jump into the water. The problem is I can’t escape. I can’t escape my body.”

I do believe Vanessa Bryant and Kobe had an agreement that "both" would not fly in a helicopter at the same time. They knew it was dangerous. Which was very smart. The pictures did not go viral on the internet...it should not be a huge lawsuit.

