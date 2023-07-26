SANTA CLARITA — Amid soaring temperatures, a brush fire chewed across about 40 acres of vegetation in the Santa Clarita area Tuesday, forcing the closure of nearby Metrolink tracks and leaving one firefighter with minor injuries.
The Agua Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads, according to county fire officials. The fire burned into the Angeles National Forest, and county fire crews were joined on the lines by Forest Service firefighters.
Crews were battling the flames in triple-digit temperatures that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Heat Advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley.
The fire was initially estimated at four acres, but crews on the scene warned that it had the potential to spread across as many as 200 acres. A second alarm was quickly called, summoning additional crews to the scene.
By 3 p.m., the fire was believed to be anywhere from 10 to 13 acres in size, burning through medium to heavy brush. It was later reported to have grown to about 100 acres, but that estimate was later revised downward to about 40 acres as of late afternoon.
One firefighter was treated for unspecified minor injuries suffered while fighting the blaze.
No structures were immediately threatened by the flames, although crews on scene indicated a trailer park in the area might be endangered.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire was not immediately known.
