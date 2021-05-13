PALMDALE — A wind-driven brush fire was threatening structures Wednesday near the Llano area.
The Pine Fire erupted for unknown reasons about 1:30 p.m. in a sparsely populated area near Pearblossom Highway and 248th Street East, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
As of 3 p.m., crews estimated that the blaze at 140 to 150 acres and predicted it had the potential to blacken about 300 acres.
The flames were driven eastward toward Pinon Hills and Phelan by winds blowing at about 18 mph, according to reports from the scene.
KTLA, flying overhead, showed footage of a metal-roofed structure, possibly a residence, ablaze shortly before 3 p.m.
Three water-dropping helicopters and two air tankers were dispatched to battle the two-alarm fire, which was 0% contained.
