SANTA CLARITA — A brush fire in the Santa Clarita area was holding steady Thursday at 421 acres, with containment increasing to 50%, authorities said.

The Agua Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire burned into the Angeles National Forest, and county fire crews were joined on the lines by US Forest Service firefighters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.