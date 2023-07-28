SANTA CLARITA — A brush fire in the Santa Clarita area was holding steady Thursday at 421 acres, with containment increasing to 50%, authorities said.
The Agua Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Soledad Canyon and Agua Dulce Canyon roads, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The fire burned into the Angeles National Forest, and county fire crews were joined on the lines by US Forest Service firefighters.
Firefighters battled the flames in triple-digit temperatures Tuesday that prompted the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory for the Santa Clarita Valley.
The fire was initially estimated at 4 acres, but crews on the scene warned that it had the potential to spread across as many as 200 acres.
A second alarm was quickly called, summoning additional firefighters to the scene.
By 3 p.m. Tuesday, the fire was believed to be 10 to 13 acres in size, burning through medium to heavy brush. It was later reported to have grown to about 100 acres.
By Wednesday morning, the size was listed at 421 acres, with containment at 20%. On Thursday morning, the forest service said the size had remained the same, and the containment had increased to 50%, with firefighters working to douse all hot spots.
One firefighter was treated for unspecified minor injuries suffered while fighting the blaze.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.