When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn’t looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career.
“I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction, in 2006. “My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”
Sutter, the full-bearded closer who paid for his own elbow surgery as a low minor leaguer and later pioneered the sharp-dropping pitch that came to dominate big league hitters for decades, died, Thursday. He was 69.
Sutter was recently diagnosed with cancer and in hospice surrounded by his family, one of Sutter’s three sons, Chad, told The Associated Press. The Baseball Hall of Fame said Bruce Sutter died in Cartersville, Ga.
A six-time All-Star, Sutter led the National League in saves, for five years, and won the 1979 Cy Young Award. He posted 300 saves in a 12-year career with the Chicago Cubs, St. Louis Cardinals and Atlanta Braves.
Sutter played in a era when closers routinely got more than three outs. He threw more than one inning for 188 of his saves and five times pitched more than 100 innings in a season.
At his bedeviling best, he tossed two perfect innings — retiring future fellow Hall of Famers Paul Molitor, Robin Yount and Ted Simmons — to finish off the Cardinals’ Game 7 win over Milwaukee, in the 1982 World Series.
The team victories, son Chad said, counted most to Sutter.
“I mean, he won all these awards and all this stuff and they weren’t even hung out in the house because all he cared about was winning and being respected by the other players and being a good teammate. That was his whole motivation,” Chad Sutter told the AP by phone, on Friday.
“The awards, you know, after he retired, that was kind of the time where he was like, ‘Man, I did OK, you know.’ Being a teammate was what mattered most to him,” he said.
Sutter was the fourth reliever to be elected to the Hall, after Hoyt Wilhelm, Rollie Fingers and Dennis Eckersley. Mariano Rivera, Goose Gossage, Lee Smith and Trevor Hoffman have since joined the list.
“We lost a good friend last night in Bruce Sutter,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said before Friday’s NL Division Series game at Philadelphia.
MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said he was “deeply saddened” by the news.
The Cardinals retired Sutter’s No. 42 years after MLB retired the number in honor of Jackie Robinson.
The Cardinals said Sutter is survived by his wife, three sons, a daughter-in-law and six grandkids.
