Obit Sutter Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals relief pitcher Bruce Sutter warms up in St. Louis, in 1981. The Hall of Fame reliever and 1979 Cy Young winner has died.

 Scott Dine/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP

When Bruce Sutter began experimenting with the split-fingered fastball, he wasn’t looking for a path to Cooperstown. He was just hoping to save his career.

“I wouldn’t be here without that pitch,” Sutter said shortly before his Hall of Fame induction, in 2006. “My other stuff was A ball, Double-A at best. The split-finger made it equal.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.