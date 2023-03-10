LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the robbery of some 50 bronze flower vases from Joshua Memorial Park in mid-January.
The vases were stolen from gravesites in the Challenger Garden section of the cemetery at 808 East Lancaster Blvd., General Manager Chris Twitchell said.
The robberies were discovered when a family came into the office to report the vase was gone from their loved one’s gravesite, he said. Their report was followed by a second one the same day.
Checking on these reports, cemetery officials found all the bronze vases from one section were gone, and they reported the theft to the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station.
No grave markers were taken, just the bronze vases, Twitchell said.
Most of the flower vases in the cemetery are steel, and those were not stolen. It is believed the vases were stolen for the value of the metal.
The Memorial Park is open to the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week, although signs state it is closed dawn to dusk, Twitchell said.
“Really anybody can come in at any time,” he said.
Such thefts have never really been a problem before at Joshua Memorial Park, which has seen one or two vases taken over the years, he said.
Joshua Memorial Park has ordered replacement vases, which can take some time to arrive, as they have to be cast. The first shipment has arrived; they are available for those who contact the park for a replacement.
Anyone with information regarding this robbery are asked to contact Detective Chamorro at Lancaster Sheriff’s Station at 661-948-8466.
Those who wish to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at lacrimestoppers.org
