Stolen vases

Some 50 bronze vases were stoles from gravesites at Joshua Memorial Park in January, presumably for the value of their metal. Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help in their investigation.

 Photo courtesy of Lancaster Sheriff’s Station

LANCASTER — Lancaster Sheriff’s Station detectives are asking for the public’s help in their investigation into the robbery of some 50 bronze flower vases from Joshua Memorial Park in mid-January.

The vases were stolen from gravesites in the Challenger Garden section of the cemetery at 808 East Lancaster Blvd., General Manager Chris Twitchell said.

