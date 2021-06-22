PALMDALE — A broken water main at the Thousand Elms Mobile Lodge left many residents without access to their swamp coolers over the weekend at the tail end of a heat wave that brought record high temperatures to the Antelope Valley.
The water main broke Saturday night. Since many residents’ mobile homes have swamp coolers, or evaporative coolers, that require water to work, the broken water main left people without the means to cool their homes.
Park officials tried their best to help residents. Residents could sit inside the park’s air-conditioned clubhouse to watch TV, read a book or take a break from the heat in the swimming pool outside. The park also provided bottles of purified water for residents.
“I care about my people,” said park manager Chris Lopez, who also lives in the park. “That’s why we’re doing everything we can to make them comfortable. They can come in have water, they can sit in the pool. We’re keeping the clubhouse open.”
As Lopez spoke, park residents entered the clubhouse and collected bottles of water to take with them. A maintenance crew was at the park, on 47th Street East north of Avenue S, on Monday to repair the water main. The project was expected to take at least another day to complete.
Resident Ann Guilbeau filled an empty blue bucket with several bottles of water. She has lived in the park for about 25 years.
“We’ve never had this much of a problem with water,” Guilbeau said.
The clubhouse had white ceiling fans spinning and was noticeably cool inside. High temperatures for Monday were about 15 degrees cooler than dangerous highs experienced last week. The park’s clubhouse and pool were to remain open until midnight Monday.
One resident who stopped to get water to drink said she has an air conditioner in her home.
“The swamp cooler doesn’t work without water,” said Art, a resident who stopped by the clubhouse and whose mobile home has a swamp cooler.
Vicky Razo, a housing coordinator with the City of Palmdale, stopped by the park to assist after Lopez called for assistance.
Razo and another city employee conducted wellness checks and delivered water to residents in the outer edges of the park.
